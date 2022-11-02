Jimmy Fallon to reprise his ‘Almost Famous’ role on Broadway

Jimmy Fallon is set to hit the Broadway stage in the new musical adaption of writer and director Cameron Crow's 2000 hit "Almost Famous."

Crowe was a guest on the Nov. 1 episode of "The Tonight Show," where he invited host Fallon to revise his role as rock band manager Dennis Hope in the stage production.

“My dream has always been to have you come and be the link between the two casts, the cast of the musical, who also became a really tight family, and the movie,” Crowe told Fallon on the episode. “So, I would like you to come on the Broadway stage and play your part again of Dennis Hope.”

Fallon was more than game, telling Crowe, "I’m in! Absolutely, I am in. Oh, my gosh!"

Fallon, 48, made his movie debut as Dennis, the manager of a 1970s rock band called Stillwater, which featured members played by Billy Crudup, Jason Lee, Mark Kozelek and John Fedevich.

“You came in and rocked your scene so well as the manager of the future, who kind of glimpses all that’s coming in terms of rock getting bigger,” Crowe told Fallon. “So, of course it’s in the play.”

Jimmy Fallon as Dennis Hope in "Almost Famous" (2000). YouTube

"Almost Famous the Musical" opens at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Nov. 3 with actor Jakeim Hart playing the role of Dennis.

Fallon joked that he would reach out to Hart to discuss sharing the role down the line. "I’ll talk to Jakeim. We’ll work it out, he said."

The former "Saturday Night Live" star said he has nothing but fond memories of filming the movie more than two decades ago when he was in his mid 20s.

"When we shot this, it was the most fun experience of my life," he gushed. “I had so much fun and you loved everybody — everyone loved you. It was just magic when we were doing it.”

Related: