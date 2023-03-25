Who is Jim Toth? What we know about Reese Witherspoon's husband

Reese Witherspoon and her husband of nearly 12 years, Jim Toth, announced on Instagram on Friday, March 24, 2023, that they were divorcing.

“We have some personal news to share,” the joint statement read. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together,” the statement continued.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” it concluded.

While the Oscar-winning actor is well known to the general public, Toth may be lesser known despite his influence. Here's what to know about Jim Toth.

Who is Jim Toth?

Jim Toth is a former talent agent known for once representing Matthew McConaughey, who referred to Toth in his memoir “Greenlights.”

Talent agent and event chair Jim Toth speaks onstage during the Stand Up To Cancer's fundraiser on April 9, 2016 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris

He left Creative Artists Agency in 2019 to be the head of content acquisitions and talent for the streaming service Quibi according to Variety. Quibi, however, shut down in December 2020.

On a LinkedIn page under his name, Toth is listed as a founding board member for Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company that sold for over $900 million according to the Wall Street Journal, and a founding board member for Witherspoon's clothing store Draper James.

He is also listed on LinkedIn as being on the board of directors for Flowcode. Toth is also on the board of directors for various hospitals and foundations, including the Just Keep Livin Foundation and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

How did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth meet?

The “Legally Blonde” star told Elle magazine in 2012 that her future husband helped her get out of a sticky situation while at a friend’s house.

“It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, (slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face) 'You don’t know me,’" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’"

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” she said.

They would go on to get engaged in late 2010, per People.

When did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth marry?Witherspoon and Toth got married on March 26, 2011, at her former ranch in Ojai, California, E! News confirmed at the time. The two were joined by family and friends, including Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband at the time Chris Martin, Salma Hayek and McConaughey. Witherspoon and McConaughey told Ellen DeGeneres during a visit to her talk show in 2011 that he danced with every woman over the age of 65 at the wedding.

"You won the wedding," she told him at the time.

Do Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have children?

Witherspoon and Toth share one son, 10-year-old Tennessee, who was born in September 2012. Witherspoon also has two children from her former marriage to Ryan Phillippe: 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon.