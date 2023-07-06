Jessica Simpson reacts to those who think Nick Lachey treated her poorly on ‘Newlyweds.'

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey invited viewers into their personal lives and marriage when they starred in “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.” They also opened themselves up to criticisms about their relationship.

It's been almost 20 years since the MTV reality show premiered in August 2003. The former couple, who divorced in 2006, had been married for almost 10 months before the curtains were pulled back.

TikTokers are either rewatching or discovering the show for the first time and have thoughts on the way Lachey treated his now-ex-wife.

In a new interview with Bustle published July 6, Simpson reacted to the comments made against the 98 Degrees singer. But first, the “Irresistible” singer shared how the reality show gave her the opportunity to have people see her be “vulnerable.”

“That’s me,” Simpson, 42, said of her then-23-year-old self.

Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey attend Operation Smiles' 3rd Annual Los Angeles Gala on September 22, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

She was then asked about a scene where Lachey calls her a “spoiled brat” multiple times while arguing about decorating their home. Many people have commented on the clip, writing that Lachey was “a terrible husband,” “Nick was the problem” and “he was so mean to her,” among other negative opinions.

Simpson simply “offers a better-late-than-never shrug,” per the outlet and replied, “It’s amazing what publicity can do” when asked about the initial impression he gave.

The entrepreneur — who has been married to former football player Eric Johnson since 2014 — shared that she sees the show in a different light. She also says her three kids — Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4 — have seen pieces of the show when they find clips on YouTube.

“I’m still that person. Honestly, if Eric told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the banister and throw a hissy fit,” she said.

Simpson previously said that she has no regrets doing “Newlyweds,” telling the hosts of “The Real” in 2022, “I don’t regret that at all. If anything, it was great TV. It was very real and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun.”

“I was so young, I didn’t even have a hold on who I was as a person,” she said about perhaps feeling embarrassed by rewatching the show.

Simpson also said that despite her divorce, she “never” has regretted anything from her past. “No, I learn from it,” she said. “There’s a lesson in everything.”

Whatever lesson she's learned she's taking it to her new reality TV project. The “With You” singer told Bustle that she is working on a docuseries that will chronicle her return to music.

“We’re about to start shopping it around,” she said, adding that she’s working with people previously involved with “Newlyweds.”

In the meantime, when she's not responding to rumors she's taking Ozempic, she's following her dreams and wanting to make her kids proud.

“If they don’t see me following my dreams and fighting for what I believe in — and fighting for who I am and my place in this world — they’ll never do it for themselves,” she said. “And they’ll just be on Instagram thinking that’s what’s perfect. It’s not.”