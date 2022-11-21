Jessica Simpson shares pic of nephew Bronx for 14th birthday — and he's all grown up

Jessica Simpson's nephew, Bronx, has reached new heights.

The "Irresistible" singer wished the now 14-year-old a happy birthday on Nov. 20 with a new Instagram picture that puts on display how much Bronx has grown.

"You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you," Jessica Simpson, 42, wrote in part of the caption.

"Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life," she continued.

Bronx's mom, Ashlee Simpson, is Jessica Simpson's younger sister. Ashlee Simpson, 38, shares Bronx with musician Pete Wentz, her ex-husband. She's currently married to Evan Ross and they share two children, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2.

One fan commented under Jessica Simpson's post: "I did a double take, he looks like a young Jesse McCartney."

Another said, "my baby boy is due Feb 2023 and his name is going to be Bronx as well."

Someone else wrote, "He is very handsome."

In October, Ashlee Simpson shared a family photo on Instagram when Ziggy turned two years old.

Over the summer, she posted a series of photos that included a selfie with Bronx and a few pics of Ross and Jagger holding hands.

In 2018, Wentz told People that he and Ashlee Simpson “co-parent really well,” and described his former spouse as “communicative and easy-going.”