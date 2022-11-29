Jessica Biel reveals the creepy way she decorated her Christmas tree as a child

Jessica Biel made Drew Barrymore howl with laughter after she revealed the creepy way she decorated her family's Christmas trees as a kid.

During a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the former "Sinner" star recalled how she put her own macabre twist on the holidays when she was a little girl — by using detached Barbie doll heads for tree ornaments.

In the hilarious segment, Biel and Barrymore gathered along with Barrymore's co-host Ross Mathews around two mini Christmas trees, one decorated with Barbie doll heads and the other with scary sock puppets. Mathews asked audience members to guess which way Biel decorated Christmas trees when she was young.

"I'm going to go with dolls," Barrymore guessed.

"I really hoped you're right," responded Mathews, "because that's so weird. I really hope it's right."

Moments later, the 40-year-old "7th Heaven" alum revealed that Barrymore was indeed right. She then proceeded to explain why she thought the doll heads made beautiful ornaments.

Jessic Biel opened up about using detached Barbie doll heads as Christmas tree decorations when she was a little girl. YouTube

“The thinking behind it — look how cool they look with the lights coming through,” she explained, holding up a doll head perched atop a Christmas light.

"I just tried it one year and I was like, 'This is the new thing,'" added Biel, waving her arms dramatically. "My mother was like, 'OK.'"

Mathews, for one, loved the idea. "I think you're a genius," he told Biel.

Earlier this month, Biel opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her marriage vow renewal ceremony with husband Justin Timberlake, which took place in October. The couple, who shares two sons — Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2 — decided to revisit their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

"It was very intimate, it was very small,” recalled Biel. “A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And, actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re really kind of, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”

After a decade of married life, Biel said the pair's relationship feels like "a combination of incredibly safe and, I guess, just deep understanding of another person."

"But then also just a, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world, again, as a couple and as individuals," she added. "I mean, you have to keep working hard to make it fresh.”