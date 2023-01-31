Jessica Biel celebrates husband Justin Timberlake’s 42nd birthday with sunny photos

Justin Timberlake is officially 42!

The pop star's wife, Jessica Biel, celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she wrote on Jan. 31. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."

In the photos, the couple appears to be on a boat somewhere sunny and warm to celebrate the big day.

Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 and eventually tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, in 2012.

They renewed their vows in Italy last year in honor of their 10th anniversary.

When Biel visited TODAY in November 2022 she explained it'd been an "intimate" ceremony with only a "couple of our friends."

"We literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And, actually, it was so moving."

She added that as parents of two young sons — Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2 — they try to make time for just themselves.

"Justin always says, he goes, ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ That’s always what he says, and he’s right," she said. "You got to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself. It’s so hard," she said.

"I’m trying to take my own advice. I’m not good at it. I’m still working on finding that balance in my life."

In a post for their 10th anniversary on Oct. 19, Timberlake celebrated his marriage to Biel with a sweet note.

"10 years ain’t enough!" he captioned the slideshow. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"