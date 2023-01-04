Jeremy Renner shares photo update from the hospital after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery.

On Jan. 3, the “Hawkeye” star shared a photo of himself from his hospital bed after he suffered injuries during a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the 51-year-old actor captioned his Instagram post, which shows him with some bruising on his face.

The comments section was filled with well wishes from his famous friends and followers. Fellow “Avenger” co-star Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way.”

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt wrote, while Taika Waititi added, “My brother I love you.”

Actor Ashley Benson commented, “get well soon. Praying for you” and Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Sending so much love n healing!”

Renner's representative and authorities told NBC News that the actor was hospitalized and was in critical but stable condition after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

On Jan. 2, a spokesman for Renner said he suffered “blunt chest trauma” that has left him in intensive care.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023,” spokesman Sam Mast said in a statement to NBC News. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Mast added that Renner’s family was grateful to the doctors and nurses who helped him, noting they are “also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Additionally, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference that Renner was run over by the snow plow, described as a PistenBully, while clearing snow on a private road near his Reno, Nevada, home. At one moment, the actor went to speak to a family member when the machine started to roll, Balaam said.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat,” Balaam said, “It’s at this point that Mr. Renner was run over.”

Because of the weather conditions, officials couldn’t reach Renner for another 40 minutes. He was later flown to a nearby hospital.

“What I can tell you was there was no doctor on scene. It was some good neighbors... that came out with some towels and rendered some aid,” Balaam said, adding that Renner tends to clear the private roads. “He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbor because up there again, (the snow is) at three feet.”

The actor frequently posts photos and videos from his time in snowy Reno. His most recent, shared in November, show him outdoors, while another sees him driving his jeep in the snow.