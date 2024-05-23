Jennifer Lopez is brushing off any personal questions.

The actor was in Mexico City on May 22 promoting her new film “Atlas,” when someone asked her if she and husband Ben Affleck were divorcing. However, her costar Simu Liu quickly shut down the question.

In video shared by Glamour México y Latinoamérica on X, the two costars are seen on a stage with microphones in their hands when Lopez directs her attention to someone off camera.

“You divorcing Ben Affleck is real?” the person asks, as the audience audibly makes their disapproval of the question known. While Lopez smiles, Liu instantly interjects, “OK, we’re not doing that.”

Lopez, still smiling, looks at Liu, who appears to end the interview by saying, “Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it.”

After a moment, Lopez responds saying, “You know better than that.”

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Peyton during a photocall at Hotel St. Regis on May 22, 2024 in Mexico City. Medios y Media / Getty Images

Liu then directs his attention to the person who asked the question, saying, “Don’t come in here with that energy, please.”

Additional video shared by El Gordo y La Flaca on Instagram shows the interview being wrapped up right after the exchange.

However, before they left, Liu wanted to end the conversation by praising Lopez.

“If I could just end on one thing,” the “Barbie” star says. “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I’m here and the reason why Sterling (K. Brown) was in this beautiful movie was because Jen cares. Jen cares about things like representation and diversity — and she’s a boss!”

Lopez and Liu, along with Brown and Lana Parrilla, among others, star in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi film “Atlas.” The film, streaming on May 24, follows Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who distrusts artificial intelligence and goes on a mission to capture a renegade robot to save humanity from AI.

While at the “Atlas” premiere in Los Angeles, Lopez told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was “so proud” of the film and to be one of the producers.

“Look at this cast here, this diverse cast, I’m very proud of this movie,” Lopez said alongside Liu and Brown. “I think a big action movie, being helmed by a huge streamer, a huge studio like this putting the three of us in it to be the leads... I’m proud to be producing it.”