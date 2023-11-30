Jennifer Lopez doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

While posing for the cover of Elle magazine for their December 2023/January 2024 issue, Lopez talked about her acting career and how it's been great to see more roles created for older women.

"As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer," she said. "The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh."

Lopez explained that Hollywood has changed over time and now people are realizing that "women just get sexier as they get older."

Jennifer Lopez doesn't know what age she's going to retire — but it doesn't seem like it's any time soon. Sølve Sundsbø

"They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain," she explained.

She said she sees herself "working (as long as) I want to."

"I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know," Lopez said. "But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me.”

With her own production company, Nuyorican Productions, Lopez is focused on creating stories that women can relate to because it's outside of the male gaze and that a female audience can "feel the difference."

J. Lo says that it's a "very exciting time for women in Hollywood." Sølve Sundsbø

"With all the great women producers, directors, and actors who are taking more control of their careers and creating their own material, we’re in a very exciting time for women in Hollywood," Lopez said.

As for her career, she said she wants to "keep evolving" and maybe one day she'll direct a film.

"I’ve talked about it. I’ve been offered to direct a couple of things, and I’ve turned (them) down, just because of time constraints and things like that," she said. "I can’t tell you, ‘I’m going to direct three movies, and I’m going to do this, and I’m going to do that.’ But I can say that I will keep evolving as an artist and as a performer and producer and in all of the ways to create the projects that I decide to be involved with — and I hope that that never stops.”