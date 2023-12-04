Jennifer Garner dances with the Rockettes because Reese Witherspoon asked her to

Jennifer Garner bravely showed off her dance moves alongside the Radio City Rockettes simply because her close friend, Reese Witherspoon, asked her to.

The “Family Switch” star explained how her recent partnership with the famous New York City dance company came about in a cute Instagram video Dec. 2.

“My friend Reese sent me a DM yesterday,” she said in the clip. She included a screenshot of a message the “Morning Show” actor sent her that said, “Please go dance with the rockets.”

Garner playfully responded, “What would I give,” but she already had something in mind.

The 51-year-old “Alias” actor revealed in the video that she was already in the Big Apple when she read Witherspoon’s message.

“Little did she know I happen to be in New York,” Garner continued. “And, for our whole friendship, I pretty much do anything she says.”

So, she did as she was asked and visited Radio City Music Hall. Garner sent Withershpoon a text message of her walking into the iconic venue.

“Wait!!! What??? Am I psychic????” Witherspoon replied.

Garner answered, “Nope. You manifested it.”

She then included a video of her appearing at the end of The Rockettes’ dance line. Garner smiled as she nailed the flicks, kicks and the rest of the choreography.

“Merry Christmas, Reese!” a few of the dancers cheered at the end of the clip while Garner laughed in the background.

In the caption, she sweetly wrote, “Here’s to twenty years of ‘yes ma’am’, with my buddy @reesewitherspoon.”

She added, “Thank you, @therockettes for playing along—you are incredible!”

Witherspoon also uploaded the video to Instagram a few hours later.

“Ummm.... This might be the greatest gift I’ve ever received from this glorious, joy-seeking / dance-loving woman!” she gushed. “Jen, you made my whole holiday season.”

Celebrity friends complimented their friendship and Garner’s impressive moves in the comments beneath the “Party Down” star’s post.

Kristin Chenoweth wrote, “I will take any of y’all’s legs.”

Gina Torres said, “So JELLY!!!! I have longed to be a Rockette my whole life!!!

Mindy Kaling joked she had planned to give Witherspoon a babka for the holidays, but Garner’s gift put “everyone else to shame!”

The Rockettes also chimed in and said they are waiting for Witherspoon to stop by. The dance company’s official Instagram account wrote, “@jennifer.garner dancing with you was a dream! @reesewitherspoon you’re next!!”

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into the actors’ friendship. One pitched a great idea about the two teaming up for a film.

“You and Reese need to make a movie together! You two are the best example for women and girls,” she said.

Although the two have never shared the screen, they recently worked together on the Apple TV+ miniseries “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which was released in April. Garner starred in the thriller and also served as executive producer with Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine.