Jennifer Coolidge has been showered in awards over the last year for "The White Lotus" — an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award. Now, she has a new title to boast: 2023 Woman of the Year award from Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Coolidge visited Harvard to attend a ceremony in her honor at the school’s Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals hosted a roast of the actor before she was presented with her award — the Pudding Pot — at Farkas Hall. Prior to accepting her award, Coolidge had to complete a string of tasks, which the theater organization documented on its Instagram story.

The 61-year-old judged a Jennifer Coolidge impression contest, inspected a package — much like her “Legally Blonde” character Paulette — and gave someone on stage a makeover.

Her final act saw her dress up as her dream role of a dolphin — which she revealed in a January interview with Access Hollywood.

Show producers asked Coolidge to sing in the style of a dolphin, according to the Associated Press. She made dolphin-like squeaks while shooting a water pistol at people dressed up as sting rays.

“These rays are trying to murder me,” she said, a riff off of one of her memorable lines as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in Season Two of “The White Lotus.”

Festivities at the campus also included a parade led by Coolidge in Harvard Square, according to a press release from the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ website.

As she traveled by car through the streets of Cambridge, Coolidge wore an animal print cape on top of a white coat to stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Her look was then made complete by a pink furry hat.

The celebration concluded with a press conference before Coolidge attended the opening night of the organization's 174th production, “Cosmic Relief.”

During the press conference, Coolidge reflected on what her late father, a Harvard alumni, would think of the honor.

“This would have been his dream come true,” she said in a clip shared on Instagram. “His experience at Harvard was so positive. He made so many great friends. He was in the Spee Club, but his brothers were in the Hasty Pudding. He was someone that really relished every second he was at Harvard. I really mean it, this is truly one of the greatest nights of my life because it sort of came full circle. It just has so much meaning.”

Over her decades long career, she’s starred in “American Pie,” “A Cinderella Story,” and “2 Broke Girls.” She also stars in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez, who helped her make her TikTok debut.

Coolidge credits Mike White and his show “The White Lotus” for her career resurgence after starring in Season One and Season Two and becoming an instant fan favorite.

Coolidge was honored as the 73rd Woman of the Year by the theater organization, who awards performers “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Past honorees including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Kerry Washington.

Last year, Jennifer Garner was awarded the honor. As the 72nd Woman of the Year, she offered supportive words to Coolidge as she passed the torch from one actor the next.

“Congratulations on your @thehastypudding Woman of the Year honor, @jennifercoolidge,” Garner said in a post of her successor on her Instagram story.