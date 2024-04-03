Jennie Garth has a strong reaction when asked about Dan Schneider after ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary

Jennie Garth had a brief but frank reply when asked about her experience working with former Nickelodeon producer and television creator Dan Schneider.

The disgraced show creator has been in the news during the past month after his behavior was addressed in the Investigation Discovery docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Sides of Kids TV.” In the series, which aired March 17 and 18, former child actors and writers from Schneider’s shows shared that he helped foster a toxic work environment.

Although Schneider is mostly known for his work with Nickelodeon, he also created series that aired on other networks, like the sitcom “What I Like About You” co-starring Garth and Amanda Bynes as sisters living in New York City.

Jennie Garth had a blunt reply when asked about her working relationship with Dan Schneider. Nathan Congleton / NBCU

“What I Like About You,” which Schneider co-created with Wil Calhoun, ran for four seasons on The WB from 2002 to 2006.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter at an event, Garth was asked about her time on the show and her working relationship with Schneider.

“I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life,” she said.

She also revealed that she had not spoken to Bynes since “Quiet on Set” was released.

“I just love her and I would love to see her at any point,” Garth added.

Although Bynes — who starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “All That” before landing a role in “What I Like About You”— was mentioned repeatedly in “Quiet on Set,” she did not appear in the docuseries.

Following the release of “Quiet on Set,” Schneider, who also did not participate in the docuseries, responded to some of the allegations while speaking with former “iCarly” cast member BooG!e, born Bobby Bowman.

“I definitely at times didn’t give people the best of me. I didn’t show enough patience. I could be cocky and definitely overambitious and sometimes just straight-up rude and obnoxious and I am so sorry that I ever was,” Schneider said in a YouTube video.

He confirmed he watched the series and “could see the hurt in some people’s eyes and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry.”

“I wish I could go back ... and just do a better job and never ever feel like it was OK to be an a--hole to anyone, ever,” Schneider added. “If I could go back, I would get it done in different ways. I’d just be nicer as often as possible and listen more to the people on my team and I would do everything that I could to make sure that everyone had a good experience.”

Aside from an upcoming movie titled “Henry Danger” in which he is credited as a writer and producer on his IMDb page, Schneider doesn’t appear to have any other projects in the works.

Variety has reported that an additional fifth episode of “Quiet on Set” will arrive on April 7 with more interviews. The episode is called “Breaking the Silence.”