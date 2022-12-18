Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card.

On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.

Jenna's kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, share sweet kisses in the adorable pic from the family's new holiday card. Courtesy Jenna Bush Hager

The card also features a sketch of a home's front door. A flap that unfolds reveals an illustration of all three kiddos as well as Jenna and husband Henry Hager.

“The Hagers are home for the holidays,” reads a message inside, and the card is signed, “Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground. Happy Holidays."

Last year, the Hager's holiday card featured Mila, Poppy and Hal photoshopped over an illustration of a Christmas tree that looks to be the one at Rockefeller Plaza. “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree,” read a message below the pic.

On the back of the card was another photo of the kids posing in front of a real Christmas tree, with “Let the Christmas spirit ring” printed at the top. The card was signed by all five family members.

Earlier this week, Jenna shared photos from her family’s recent holiday-themed trip to Maine. The weekend getaway — which also included a few nieces and cousins — was filled with Christmas magic.

“I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” Jenna gushed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Dec 12.

The gang dressed up in matching gingerbread onesies, saw a fireworks display, went Christmas caroling together and posed with Mrs. Claus, who was visiting from the North Pole along with her busy husband, Santa Claus.

“We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There’s all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks,” Jenna explained.

She went on to say that she and her family had the “best time” on the trip, and that the kids even made their own Christmas wreaths.

“It was just as festive as you can be,” said Jenna.