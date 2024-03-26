Jenn announced as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21

Bachelor Nation, meet your Season 21 “Bachelorette” lead: Jenn Tran

After watching “Bachelor” Season 28 star Joey Graziadei gush about his engagement to final rose recipient Kelsey Anderson during his season finale on March 25, host Jesse Palmer revealed he had some special news to share with Bachelor Nation.

He, along with former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, announced that Jenn will continue her journey to find love on the next season of “The Bachelorette,” arriving soon.

Palmer welcomed Jenn to the stage as the “After the Final Rose” audience erupted into applause. She is also the first Asian Bachelorette in the franchise.

Jenn Richard Middlesworth / Disney

Jenn thanked the crowd and Bachelor Nation for their support. She then shared what she's looking for in a partner in her search for love.

"I'm looking for someone who has a really big personality," she said. "I'm all about having fun, all about having that cheeky banter."

She added that in her journey she hopes that aside from getting a ring on her finger, she hopes "that I find my person, someone that I truly feel is 100% my perfect match... I think I will know when I find him."

Additionally, Jenn spoke about how grateful she is to be the first Asian American Bachelorette and hopes to inspire representation on TV.

Season 21 will hopefully continue the show’s recent streak of successful love stories. Joey said he is planning to move to New Orleans with Kelsey, and then they will eventually move to New York. They follow Season 20 “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson and fiancé Dotun Olubeko who got engaged on the show and currently live together.

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner’s season finished airing in November 2023, and just a couple months later he tied the knot with his winner, Theresa Nist. The two said “I do” during a televised ceremony on ABC Jan. 4.

“Bachelor” Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross is also still happily engaged to Kaity Biggar from his season.

Now that Bachelor Nation knows Jenn is the next bachelorette, fans are still waiting to learn who will be selected as the first-ever lead of “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in February that the spinoff will air in fall 2024, Variety reported.

The network hasn’t yet announced if “Bachelor in Paradise” will return for its 10th season this summer. Either way, there is still plenty more “Bachelor” content on the way for the rest of the year.