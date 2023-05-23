Jeff Bezos and longtime girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are engaged

Jeff Bezos and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, are headed down the aisle.

The Amazon founder, 59, and the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, are engaged, TODAY.com has confirmed. The two have been linked since January 2019, when People first reported they were dating.

The pair regularly post about each other on social media. Sánchez made one of her first appearances on Bezos’ Instagram page in February 2020 when the couple visited French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss climate and sustainability. Bezos and Sanchez work together on the Bezos Earth Fund, where Bezos is executive chair and Sánchez is vice chair.

Since then, the two frequently upload sweet photos together. In January, Sánchez penned a heartfelt birthday message to Bezos, calling him “the man of (her) dreams.”

“You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for,” she wrote in the caption beside a carousel of cute moments they’ve shared. “Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter.”

At the end of her post, she wrote in Spanish that she loved the entrepreneur with all her heart.

In February, she shared more pictures from their adventures for Valentine’s Day. “My heart is full,” she captioned the slideshow.

For Mother's Day, Bezos paid tribute on Instagram to Sánchez and all the other important women in his life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful, incredible mom, and to all the amazing moms in my life. I love you, Mom!” he said and included a photo of him standing beside Sánchez, his mom, Jacklyn Bezos, and four other women.

The former Amazon CEO was previously married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. When they separated, Scott’s 4% stake in Amazon was worth more than $36 billion, making their settlement the most expensive divorce in history.

Scott and Bezos share three sons and one daughter together, according to People.

Sánchez was once married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, whom she wed in 2005 and divorced in 2019. The former couple are parents to two children. She is also mom to 22-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with former partner and retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.