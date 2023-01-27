Jay Leno, who made headlines late last year after getting burned on 7% of his body in a fire in his garage that erupted while he was working on one of his vintage cars, has revealed he was involved in yet another accident.

Leno was asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal how he was feeling after November’s fire when he said he'd been injured recently in a motorcycle accident.

“It’s so funny you should say that,” the comedian, 72, replied. “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

Leno, who said he is fine and able to perform this coming weekend, said the accident occurred Jan. 17 when he noticed the smell of leaking gas while riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle.

Jay Leno performs at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Florida, on Jan. 5, 2019. Reinhold Matay / AP

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

“The bike kept going, and you know how that works out,” he added.

The former "Tonight Show" host elected to keep this accident under wraps because of all the media attention he received after he was burned in November.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” he said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

Leno spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after he suffered burns to his face, chest and hands while he worked on a vintage car in his garage. A notorious workhorse, the comedian returned to the stage just 15 days after the blaze, which occurred while he and friend Dave Killackey were tooling around with a vintage car.

“It was a 1907 White Steam Car,” Leno told TODAY in December about the fire. “The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did.”

“And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire,” he added.

Leno initially went home before his wife, Mavis, told him to go to the hospital.

“When you look like me, you don’t really worry about what you look like,” he told TODAY. “Look, if I’m George Clooney, it’s going to be a huge problem. But they said it would be alright so, you know my attitude is I trust people who are the best to do what they do.”