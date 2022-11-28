Jay Leno returns to the stage for 1st time since suffering serious burns

Jay Leno performed his first stand-up show since he sustained severe burns while working on a car in his Los Angeles garage earlier this month.

The comedian performed on Nov. 27 in Hermosa Beach, California, and poked fun at himself when he arrived at the venue.

"We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy," he told reporters outside.

Fans were delighted by Leno's hour-long set. "He came out, he was full of energy, smiling all the time, just told joke after joke after joke," Dan LaRocca told TODAY after the show.While Leno, 72, made light of his accident, his injuries were severe. A source close to the late night legend told NBC News the avid car collector was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when a gasoline fire broke out.

Leno confirmed he sustained burns in a statement on Nov. 14. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said. "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Leno was hospitalized for 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital, where he was treated for severe burns on his face, hands and chest.

Dr. Peter Grossman, the director of the Grossman Burn Center, told TODAY Leno had burns — some third-degree — on 7% of his body.

"He’s got a great attitude, he’s got a very positive attitude, he’s humbled by the amount of outpouring of affection," Grossman said, adding he was eager to leave the facility.

"He is very interested to get out and get to work," Grossman said. "He also understands the seriousness of his injuries."

Leno was discharged on Nov. 21, and he was seen with a large gash on his arm when he flashed a peace sign in Los Angeles the next day.

Jay Leno stops at a gas station on Nov. 22, 2022. SplashNews.com

During his hospital stay, he underwent surgery and had temporary skin grafts from “human cadaver skin” added to the comedian’s body, Grossman told NBC News on Nov. 16.

Grossman added Leno will likely have to have more procedures, and will continue to receive follow-up care.