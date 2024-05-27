Jason Kelce joins in on roasting brother Travis Kelce's ripped jeans: 'Now that's funny'

Jason Kelce has thoughts on his younger brother Travis Kelce's style choices — and so does the rest of the internet.

Travis Kelce sat courtside with Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks' NBA playoffs game May 26.

He wore a T-shirt with a red apple, matching burgundy sunglasses and the jeans in question. Onto those jeans: They appear to be ripped in a checkered pattern, up and down both legs.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Marquise Brown. Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Online, people have gotten creative with jokes about the pants. One called them "piranha jeans" because they appeared to have bites taken out of them. Another likened the pattern to diamond tread plates.

Jason Kelce retweeted one joke which tied in Travis Kelce's relationship with known cat lover Taylor Swift: "What the f--- did taylor cats do with his jeans." Swift has three cats.

"Now that's funny!" he wrote.

Travis Kelce’s ‘fits — and pants in particular — have made headlines in the past. Fans joked that the brown, loose-fitting pants he wore in October were “Taylor Swift’s curtains.” Appearing unbothered in the comments of his Instagram post, Travis Kelce wrote the pants are “as comfy as they look!!”

Similarly, this isn't the first time Jason Kelce has weighed in on felines. Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife, has expressed her desire for a cat in addition to their wolfhounds, but hasn't managed to persuade her husband.

“I told Jason that I want to get a cat,” Kylie Kelce said on an episode of the brothers' "New Heights" podcast in January. “And he told me no."

She told People she “would never get a cat” without her husband “conceding a little before I pull the trigger.”

Maybe he's simply worried his jeans will end up like his brother's.