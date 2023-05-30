Jane Fonda tossed award scroll at Cannes winner who’d left it behind

Jane Fonda impressed fans with her throwing arm during the closing ceremony May 27 at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, when she tossed a scroll several feet at French director Justine Triet.

The 85-year-old Oscar winner had just presented Triet with the Palme d’Or award for best movie for “Anatomy of a Fall.” After giving a speech, Triet stepped away from the microphone, leaving the scroll, which is part of the award, behind.

Jane Fonda with French director Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Fonda gamely picked up the scroll and threw a perfect pass at Triet's back, causing audience members to laugh. (Watch Fonda's impressive scroll toss around the 51:25 mark in the video below.)

Fonda's playful toss was one of the many highlights of the festival this year.

Just days before, "America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum wowed onlookers when she strutted the festival's red-carpeted stairs in a bright yellow flowing dress featuring a cape that resembled butterfly wings.

The German-born supermodel, 49, was at the festival on May 24 to attend the premiere of the French period film “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant.”

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence also added whimsy to the annual event when she paired a glamorous red Christian Dior gown with a decidedly less glamorous pair of black flip-flops.

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford proved love was in the air at Cannes when he walked the red carpet hand in hand with longtime love Calista Flockhart at the May 18 world premiere of his new movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The 80-year-old actor also brought laughs with his response after a bold reporter at the festival noted how "hot" his body looked in the film.

Though he was momentarily flustered by the remark, Ford composed himself long enough to joke, "Look, I have been blessed with this body.”

After a hilarious dramatic pause while the crowd laughed, he added, “Thanks for noticing."