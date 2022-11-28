Jana Kramer reunites with ex Mike Caussin for their son's birthday

Jana Kramer and her ex-husband Mike Caussin reunited this past weekend to celebrate their son Jace’s upcoming fourth birthday.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the former “One Tree Hill” star shared a sweet video on Instagram from the birthday celebration, and Caussin appeared in a few snippets.

“About yesterday,” she wrote in the caption and included a heart emoji. “Jace’s birthday is tomorrow so had to throw him the ultimate Spiderman birthday!!!

“He had the best time and was legit starstruck when Spiderman walked through the door,” she continued. “Can’t believe this little man is about to be 4!”

@kramergirl via Instagram

In the clip, Caussin carries his son through the chaos of the Spider-Man-themed party toward the front door, where he met a man dressed as the masked superhero. A shy Jace hides part of his face as he waves at the comic book character.

The rest of the video shows Jace and his friends spending time with the famous webslinger and hugging him. At the end of Kramer’s video, she helps her son blow out the candles on his two-tiered cake. The red, blue and yellow Spider-Man-themed cake was topped with a large blue “4.”

The 38-year-old country singer also shared more cute moments from Jace’s party on her Instagram stories. In one photo, Kramer and Caussin smiled beside their son, who posed with Spidey and did the superhero’s signature web-shooting hand gesture. All four of them stood in front of a black and red balloon display.

“Happy almost 4th birthday my little spidey,” Kramer wrote on the post.

Other cute behind-the-scenes photos and videos showed Jace and his friend flexing as they wore their Spider-Man costumes and all the children cheering for the Avenger to arrive.

The family reunion on Kramer’s Instagram page was a rare sight. The “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast host and Caussin divorced in 2021 after being married for six years.

In October, Kramer stopped by Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” for an interview and spoke about the 35-year-old former NFL player allegedly cheating on her with multiple women during their relationship.

“Over time, you found out he cheated with about 13 women?” co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked in the episode.

Kramer replied, “More.”

She added, “I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year my kids won’t wake up in my house Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

Caussin and Kramer are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Jolie.

The former couple opened up about their marriage struggles in their 2020 book, “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.” They revealed that Caussin’s admitted sex addiction and cheating caused some of their problems.

“I’ve dated only a few women in my life,” he wrote in the book. “Most of my relationships can be more described as ‘talking to,’ which essentially means we were sleeping together but I never committed enough to get my feelings involved. And when I did commit, I inevitably cheated. I couldn’t be alone.”

In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce and penned an emotional Instagram post that said, “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”