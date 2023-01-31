Jana Kramer appears to make things Instagram official with new boyfriend — see the pic!

Jana Kramer just shared an important life update with her fans.

The 39-year-old singer and actor posted a photo seemingly confirming her relationship with Scottish former soccer player Allan Russell. In the photo, Kramer, wearing a brown blazer and black pants, is all smiles as she sits next to the Norwich City Football Club coach. Dressed in a cream turtleneck, black jacket and dark jeans, Russell is also smiling as he looks at the camera and has his arms wrapped around Kramer.

“Back where it all started…” she wrote, officially going Instagram official on Jan. 29. “Also this is so us…trying to take a photo.”

The former “One Tree Hill” actor also added a laugh-crying emoji and tagged her new beau in the photo.

“This,” Jessie James Decker commented, adding a red heart emoji and several arms raised emojis.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga added three heart-eye emojis, while many other friends also expressed their excitement.

Kramer had teased her new relationship with an “international boyfriend” during the Jan. 9 episode of her podcast “Whine Down With Jane Kramer.” She revealed that she and her boyfriend who lived in the U.K., met on a dating app.

“I am not single,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know if this is my forever person... But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before,” she said. “I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons, and I had a lot of fun along the way.”

In her Jan. 22 podcast episode, Kramer said she almost posted about him on her social media.

“Everyone knows that I have a boyfriend, that’s already out there,” she said. “We talked about it. It was just maybe when we’re together next.”

She then shared her hesitation and why she wanted to keep her new relationship close to her chest, saying, “People are going to be mean regardless, so I think it’s just one of those things where I’m like... ‘Who cares?’ We’re in a good place... People will be mean regardless whether I post it, not post it, hold onto it for six months.”

According to Russell’s Instagram bio, he is a specialist attacking coach for the Norwich City FC. He’s also a founder of Superior Striker, a training program for soccer players, and is a co-founder of Roam foods, which sells “nitrate free grass-fed meat snacks.”

Kramer filed for divorce from her third husband, Mike Caussin, in 2021. The two share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

This is Kramer's first relationship since splitting from Ian Schinelli, with whom she went Instagram official in January of last year.