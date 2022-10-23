Beloved child star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up in new red carpet pics

Jacob Tremblay has come a long way since his breakout moment as an 8-year-old starring in the critically acclaimed film "Room."

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the now 16-year-old actor decided to share two photos side-by-side on Twitter to show just how far he's come in the last seven years.

Jacob Tremblay attends Netflix's "My Father's Dragon" Animation is Film Premiere on Oct. 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

The photo to the left showed Tremblay as a young kid as he posed with a thumbs up on the red carpet. In the photo on the right, the teen posed outside of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood for the premiere of Netflix’s “My Father’s Dragon” as part of the Animation Is Film festival on Saturday, Oct. 22

“how it started vs how it’s going…” he wrote alongside the photo collage.

In the replies, fans shared their hilarious reactions to Tremblay’s tweet, including how old this realization made them feel.

“Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch,” one person wrote in the replies.

A fan also tweeted, "Yeah way to make us adults feel old. You are supposed to remain 7 forever so we feel young. Now we got to yell at people to get off our lawns."

One fan wrote, “i refuse to feel as if i’m getting older," with another adding a similar sentiment, writing, "NO! i am NOT getting older" alongside a collage of a Jamie Lee Curtis meme.

Another added, “Okay in my brain, ROOM came out like two years ago….when it was SEVEN?!? what is time?”

Tremblay got his start in acting in 2013 with a few small roles in film and television, but his breakout performance would come in 2015 in the Oscar nominated film “Room” alongside Brie Larson, whose performance won a slew of accolades including an Academy Award as well as a BAFTA, Critic's Choice, Golden Globe and SAG award for best actress.

The young actor started to melt hearts during award season in 2016, delivering an adorable acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards for the best young actor award. The then 9-year-old couldn’t even reach the microphone as he shared his gratitude and made the attendees–and those watching at home–burst into laughter when he declared he’d be putting his trophy next to his Millennium Falcon.

Tremblay attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In the years since his breakout role, he’s starred in numerous films and TV shows, including “The Book of Henry,” “Wonder,” and “Good Boys,” portrayed a young Justin Bieber in his music video for “Lonely,” as well as voiced the titular character in Disney’s 2021 animated film “Luca.”

Tremblay is also part of the star-studded cast for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” He will be the voice behind Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, in the film opposite of Halle Bailey as Ariel.