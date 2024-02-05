"Saltburn" star Jacob Elordi is in hot water after an Australian radio show employee alleged the actor roughed him up outside of a hotel in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said in a statement to NBC News that officers were investigating an incident where a 26-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man outside of a hotel on Feb. 3. Police didn't name either man.

"The man did not sustain any injuries," police said in the statement. "Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

Joshua Fox, an employee of "The Kyle & Jackie O Show," a morning radio show on Australia's KIIS Network, spoke about the alleged incident with co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on Monday’s episode.

Fox was on assignment outside a beer garden at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs on Saturday when he approached Elordi to make a joke about his recent film "Saltburn," Sandilands said on the show.

Fox was filming the encounter, Sandilands said. According to audio the hosts played on the show, Fox explained he was from the radio show and asked if Elordi would fill a plastic container with his bath water as a present for Jackie O, who was "a big fan of the movie."

Fox said the situation escalated after the "Euphoria" actor asked him to stop recording and delete the footage.

"He kind of gets up in my face," Fox said. "He's so close ... and he's a lot taller than me."

Fox said he had his back against a wall, and that two men Elordi was with were on either side of him. Fox then said Elordi asked him to go into his "recently deleted" folder to permanently delete the footage, but he refused.

"Then I refuse to, because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence," Fox said. "And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat."

A representative for Elordi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph was the first to report on the alleged altercation.

The "Saltburn" bathtub scene went viral after the film's release last year. Many viewers were shocked after watching Barry Keoghan’s character slurp up Elordi’s character's bathwater after he had masturbated in the tub.

Jimmy Fallon asked Elordi about the scene when he appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" recently, presenting the actor with a candle called "Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater."

Elordi cracked open the candle and gave it a whiff, and then gave his own rendition of Keoghan’s now infamous bathwater slurp.

"It smells like a washing room. Like detergent," Elordi said with a smile. "His clothes are clean."