Is Lil Tay still alive? What to know about all the confusion

After a five-year hiatus, Lil Tay is back and allegedly involved in another controversy.

The Canadian teenager rose to fame when she supposedly was just 9 years old. (Her exact age is unclear.) She frequently posted profanity-filled clips on Instagram in 2018 showing off her money and multiple expensive cars.

Lil Tay also built a following on YouTube, labeling herself as the “youngest flexer of the century” in her videos. However, she became involved in multiple scandals after using the N-word and allegedly being the victim of child abuse.

LIL TAY via YouTube

After posting a tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, the day of his death, Lil Tay disappeared from social media.

On Aug. 9, a statement was posted on her Instagram page, which has 3.3 million followers, claiming that Lil Tay and her brother had passed away.

The next day, Lil Tay and her family reportedly issued a statement to TMZ that said the teen is alive and her account was hacked.

Read on to learn more about the events surrounding Lil Tay this week.

Lil Tay's Instagram account announces her death

A message to fans was uploaded to the Lil Tay Instagram account on Aug. 9, more than five years after her last post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the now-deleted statement said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

The statement continued, “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The person who posted the message asked for privacy and claimed that the siblings’ deaths were “still under investigation.”

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the statement concluded.

No other information was provided about the two alleged deaths. The message was not signed or attributed to Lil Tay’s family or management team. TODAY.com reached out to Lil Tay’s management and did not receive a response.

Her former manager, Harry Tsang, would not confirm or deny the validity of the post.

In a statement to “Entertainment Tonight” on Aug. 10, he said, “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

Tsang added, “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.”

Tay's father, Christopher Hope, on Aug. 9 would not confirm news of her alleged death and declined to comment on the record to TODAY.com's sister brand NBC News. Attempts by NBC News to reach her mother, Angela Tian, by phone were unsuccessful.

A statement is issued claiming Lil Tay is alive and her account was hacked

A day after the news of her alleged death was reported, the situation became more suspicious.

TMZ says it received a statement allegedly from her family saying the teenager is still alive.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the statement began. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

The statement said the Lil Tay account was “compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong.”

Multiple reports about Lil Tay’s death said her real name is Claire Hope. The Instagram statement also referred to her as “Claire.” But the statement obtained by TMZ said the teenager’s legal name is “Tay Tian.” (TODAY.com has not confirmed that is her legal name.)

TODAY.com reached out to Lil Tay's management following the TMZ report. A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, didn’t respond to requests for comment by NBC News about the alleged hack.

Lil Tay has been involved in other controversies

As a preteen, Lil Tay was at the center of multiple controversies.

After a video circulated on social media of Lil Tay — whose mother is Chinese and whose father is Canadian, according to a 2019 profile by New York Magazine’s The Cut — saying the N-word, she apologized for using the racial slur in her three-episode docuseries, “Life With Lil Tay,” which premiered in August 2018 on the Zeus Network.

“Help Me” was posted to her Instagram story in July 2018, causing fans to worry about her safety.

After child abuse allegations against her father surfaced, the Daily Beast published a report in October 2018 in which Tsang, Lil Tay’s manager at the time, denied the claims.

The Cut's profile piece in 2019 detailed Lil Tay’s rise to fame. In the article, the publication reported that her brother, Jason Tian, had created her social media persona.