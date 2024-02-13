Ice Spice and Jason Kelce are the meme of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII was filled with memorable moments, but a particular one that stuck on the internet has been Jason Kelce chatting with Ice Spice at the game.

Jason Kelce, Ice Spice and Taylor Swift, as well as several others, shared a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Feb. 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers.

In a now viral clip, Swift and Jason Kelce greet one another with a hug before the "Karma" singer introduces the Eagles center to Ice Spice.

Online, people were sharing the clip, as well as photos of the two, reacting to the unusual pairing.

One X user shared, "ice spice x jason kelce is the most random interaction i’ve seen in my whole life."

Another wrote, “imagine seeing this a year ago and having to explain why jason kelce and ice spice are in the same room.”

"i would willing to pay to listen to a 5 minute conversation between ice spice and jason kelce," another shared.

Since there's no audio in the clip, others have taken a gander at what the two could said to one another upon meeting, with some joking that Jason Kelce likely thought the rapper was a member of the Spice Girls.

One X user shared a viral TikTok video of a woman trying to strike up a conversation, saying, "Have you ever been to Krispy Kreme? Was it crispy?"

"how I imagine ice spice trying to make conversation with jason kelce in that box," the user wrote.

Some joked that Jason Kelce could have mistaken Ice Spice's classic copper-toned short afro for the hairstyle that the titular character sports in the musical "Annie."

“‘I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow,’” one person wrote alongside a picture of the two in conversation.

Another viewer speculated that Jason Kelce would immediately go for a dad joke.

“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason," @BaileyCarlin tweeted of the meeting.

"'Ice Spice? Oh I love the Spice Girls' — Jason Kelce (probably)," tweeted @sportsbetcomau.

Ice Spice, who collaborated with Swift for a remix of her hit song “Karma,” sat beside the singer at the game, along with Blake Lively and Ashley Avignone.

The Super Bowl, which also marked Swift's 13th time attending a Chiefs game this season to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce, was a family affair. She appeared to arrive at the stadium with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Swift also sat in front of Donna and Ed Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime, making them back-to back champions and marking the team's third victory in the last five years.

Last year, Kansas City beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, which made for a highly-anticipated brotherly matchup. In 2020, the Chiefs once again beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, this time 31-20.