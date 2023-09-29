You’ve probably been pronouncing the Kelce brothers' name wrong — but they don’t care

Have we been pronouncing Kelce wrong?

With all the newfound attention surrounding Travis Kelce and his connection to Taylor Swift, it raises the question on the pronunciation to the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce’s last name.

It turns out there is a correct way to say Kelce — but the brothers don’t care how people say it.

Technically, according to their father Ed Kelce, it is pronounced as one syllable: “Kels.”

However, tired of correcting people over the years, he let wife Donna Kelce and sons (as well as the rest of the world) say it with two syllables: “Kel-see.”

The NFL players spoke about not finding out the correct pronunciation of their last name until their mid-20’s during a February episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked his dad why he changed their last name “out of nowhere,” to which Ed Kelce replied he did not.

“I got tired of correcting people,” Ed Kelce said, adding that his sons thought it was pronounced “Kel-see” because their mother thought it was said that way. “That was the name that I went by at work.”

“That was my work name. And everybody at work (said) that and so I just said, ‘Fine, screw this,’” Ed Kelce continued, adding that his father also went by “Kel-see.”

That’s when Jason Kelce, 35, asked: “Should we go by Kels or Kel-see?”

“Do whatever you want, I did,” their father quipped.

“I’m going by ‘Kel-see,’ don’t call me ‘Kels,’” said Jason Kelce, with Travis Kelce joking he’ll go by “Kels.”

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been making headlines after he invited Swift to his football game and she attended. The "Shake It Off" singer cheered him on alongside mom Donna Kelce at the Sept. 24 game.

They were then seen getting cozy and leaving together in, what Travis Kelce called, the “getaway car.”

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” the Chiefs star said on the Sept. 27 episode of his podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.”

Adding, “She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

Swift, who has yet to speak out about their time together, is expected to attend the Sunday, Oct. 1, Chiefs game against the New York Jets in NYC, two sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC News.