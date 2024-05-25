‘Home Alone’ house for sale in Chicago suburb. See the transformed interior

If you loved “Home Alone” as a kid, now’s your chance to have Kevin McAllister’s family home for yourself.

The movie's famous house — yep, it's a real house — hit the market this week for the first time in 12 years, selling for $5.25 million.

The 9,126-sq. ft. home, built in 1921 and located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, is being offered by The Dawn McKenna Group. The group shared a video of the home, calling it “a piece of American history,” May 24 on Instagram.

They also listed the property on real estate sites, including Zillow.

The group's fun video takes viewers on a tour of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home using clips from “Home Alone” to showcase its many changes.

Though the exterior of the stately Georgia-style home looks the same as it did in the 1990 comedy, the interior has been completely reimagined with a focus on luxury.

“Home Alone” tells the story of 8-year-old Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin), who’s accidentally been left behind by his family when they take a vacation to Paris. Kevin is forced to fend off two hapless burglars who break into the family’s home on Christmas Eve.

The Dawn McKenna Group's video shows Kevin riding his sleigh down the home's red-carpeted staircase in the movie just before highlighting footage of the same gleaming wood stairs today.

The dark and creepy attic Kevin was terrified of has been transformed into a light-filled suite featuring a full bath with a soaking tub.

Interior walls throughout the house have been removed to turn once “compartmentalized” rooms into vast open spaces, the real estate agents explain. The McAllister family’s dark, wallpapered kitchen is now a vast gourmet kitchen with double islands.

The home, which was listed on Airbnb for one night only in 2021, boasts more swanky additions, including a spacious sunroom, a large “sport court” in the basement, a fully equipped gym and a state-of-the-art movie theater.

“Home Alone” fans on Instagram couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw house today.

“My Favorite Holiday Movie house. Love the transformation! Impeccable,” one wrote.

“Wow. That house was completely transformed — so much history! Looks amazing! Those movies are still part of our holiday watch list during Christmas,” said another.

One fan was so impressed by the house’s new look, he tagged Culkin, and told him, “You should move back!”