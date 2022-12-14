Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager release their 2022 Christmas cards

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are ringing in the holidays with festive family Christmas cards.

On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts gave viewers a peek at the holiday photos they’re sending to loved ones this year — and their adorable kids stole the show.

Jenna’s card finds her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother kisses on both his cheeks.

Jenna's kids, Mila, Poppy Louise and Hal, share sweet kisses in the adorable pic from the family's new holiday card. Courtesy Jenna Bush Hager

“Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground. Happy Holidays,” reads a message above and below the children's image. The card is signed from all three kiddos as well as Jenna and husband Henry Hager.

Hoda's card finds her grinning alongside her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, as the trio poses in front of the gigantic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Hoda and her daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy (right), are all smiles in their holiday card. Courtesy Hoda Kotb

"Happy holidays" the card reads. It's signed "The Kotb Family."

Earlier this week, Jenna shared photos from her family's recent holiday-themed trip to Maine. The weekend getaway — which also included a few nieces and cousins — was filled with Christmas magic.

“I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” Jenna gushed on the show Dec 12.

The gang dressed up in matching gingerbread onesies, saw a fireworks display, went Christmas caroling together and posed with Mrs. Claus, who was visiting from the North Pole along with her busy husband, Santa Claus.

“We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There’s all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks,” Jenna told viewers.

She went on to say that she and her family had the “best time” on the trip and the kids even made their own Christmas wreaths.

“It was just as festive as you can be,” said Jenna.