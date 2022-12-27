See Hoda Kotb’s sweet birthday message to Savannah Guthrie

Happy birthday, Savannah Guthrie!

On Dec. 27, the TODAY co-anchor celebrated her birthday with warm wishes from fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

“Today we celebrate you @savannahguthrie !! Well... today and every day! Happy Birthday darlin!” Hoda wrote on Instagram.

The photo shows the two women at their TODAY desks, with Savannah smiling wide and throwing her hand up in the air.

Last year the TODAY co-anchor received an abundance of wishes for her 50th birthday including a post from Hoda of the two of them dressed in matching yellow shirts on the cover of “Fly Washington” magazine.

“Happy 50th my sweet. Love to see you soar! ��,” Hoda wrote in her caption.

Hoda and Savannah made history in 2018 as the first pair of women to co-anchor TODAY. Since then, their relationship’s grown strong.

In May, Hoda and Savannah reflected on their friendship getting emotional over the deep bond they’ve created.

“It’s wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that,” Savannah said. “It’s incredible. I always say, ‘I’ll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.’ I would.”