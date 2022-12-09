People aren't taking kindly to viral tweet saying Hilary Duff is 'still looking great' at 35

Hilary Duff's latest photo shoot is causing quite a stir for unexpected reasons.

Duff looks gorgeous in a bold blue bathing suit in the pictures, which appear in Women's Health Australia. But instead of focusing on the publication's cover story on the actor, one Twitter account is talking about Duff’s age instead — 35.

The unexpected discussion started when the Daily Loud news Twitter account posted the following message on its page: "Hillary Duff still looking great at age 35."

Commenters were quick to point out that Duff is still quite young.

"Why do you say that like 35 is some super old age?" one wrote. Another commented, "Saying it like 35 is old."

Some Twitter users also pointed out that women are often subjected to unfair beauty and aging standards compared to men.

"George Clooney is 61 and no one makes such dumb titles about the correlation of his looks and age, but god forbid a woman is not a child anymore and wears a bikini," one wrote.

Hilary Duff looking fabulous in a sundress. Raymond Hall / GC Images

When Duff posted the photos to her own Instagram page, she got plenty of positive feedback from her followers.

"You look incredible,” her “Younger” co-star Debi Mazar commented.

Actor Kim Cattrall wrote, "Wow!!!" and reality star Kyle Richards chimed in, saying, "Looking gorgeous and fit!"

After receiving backlash for the initial tweet, the Daily Loud Twitter account shared a follow-up message.

"I said this woman looked gorgeous for having 3 kids at 35 years old. You can’t even compliment a woman anymore without someone being 'upset'… cancel culture crazy but hey thanks for the press," the page wrote.

Naturally, Twitter users had a lot to say in response.

"You actually never mentioned anything about kids. Lol could’ve just said 'she looks great' and it would’ve been fine," one commented.

Another wrote, "Also — could you please tell me what women with 3 kids at 35 look like? Utterly ridiculous. You absolutely didn’t make it any better by adding that."

The topic of aging in Hollywood is a frequent debate and one that TODAY's Jill Martin discusses with three women in the latest episode of “The New Rules” on TODAY All Day.

In a preview of the episode, actor Melissa Joan Hart shares her personal struggle to embrace her age and recalls how she recently worked with Rita Moreno, 90, on a film and was impressed with how sharp she was.

"I just look at her and I go, 'OK, how can I capture that instead of feeling like at 46 everything's starting to decline?'" she said.

"My new rule is going to be take care of myself in a way from the inside out cause longevity is the point, right? It's not just about how we look and wanting to be our younger selves," she continued.

Related: