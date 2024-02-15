Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, really knows how to bring the love and humor on Valentine’s Day.

The musician shared a number of photos, mostly from paparazzi, of the "How I Met Your Father" star being either carried in water or near the beach while with Koma or other men who have been in Duff's life.

"This Valentine’s Day I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years," Koma joked on his Instagram. "You don’t go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday."

The first photo in the slideshow is Koma cradling Duff in the waves. It also includes the actor with former flames Ely Sandvik and Jason Walsh, as well as a screenshot from Duff's "Chasing the Sun" music video.

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star reacted to her husband's post by simply writing, "You are truly ill. Matthew."

Famous friends like Dakota Fanning, Francia Raisa, Demi Lovato, Danielle Fishel and Gayle, among others, also laughed and commented on Koma's Valentine's Day message.

Duff, meanwhile, also shared her husband’ post on her Instagram story and wrote an additional message. She thanked E! News for purchasing the first photo “so my husband can use it for the most romantic day of the year.”

The "Younger" star is currently pregnant with her fourth child and the third that she and Koma will have together. The actor announced her pregnancy in December by sharing the news in their holiday card.

Duff is mom to son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as daughters Banks and Mae.

Duff and Koma have been married since 2019. Read on to know more about their relationship timeline.

2013: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma meet

The couple at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. Cindy Ord/VF23 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Duff and Koma first crossed paths when they worked together on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out," according to Vogue.

"Matthew and I (actually) met about six years ago,” Duff told the magazine in 2019, making the year they met 2013. “There wasn’t an instant spark, because I think when you’re walking into a professional meeting, you know nothing about the other person. I didn’t know if he was dating someone…”

She added, “And then when we started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat.”

2017: The pair date on and off before becoming serious

In that same Vogue interview, Duff noted that they dated on and off after they met. However, they were then pretty steady "over the past couple years."

October 2018: They welcome daughter Banks

After announcing her pregnancy in June 2018, the two officially embarked on a new journey into co-parenting together.

Duff welcomed her second child while Koma became a first-time dad when daughter Banks came into the world on Oct. 25, 2018.

“Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨,” Duff captioned her announcement.

Koma, on his Instagram, he added, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

May 2019: They get engaged

On May 2019, Koma shared a photo of the two after he proposed.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," he captioned his post, which showed Duff flaunting her engagement ring.

Duff posted the same photos to her own Instagram account, adding, “He asked me to be his wife,” along with a heart emoji.

December 2019: They get married

Not long after they got engaged, Duff and Koma got married on Dec. 21, 2019. According to Vogue, who shared photos from their wedding, Duff walked down the aisle holding their daughter Banks.

For her special day, Duff wore a custom-made Jenny Packham gown with structured sleeves and a long cape.

March 2021: They welcome their second baby together

The couple welcomed daughter Mae James Bair on March 3, 2021. Duff shared the announcement on her Instagram, sharing photos from her home birth.

December 2023: They announce they are expecting a 3rd child together

The Duff-Koma family continues to expand. When posting their holiday card, the couple revealed that Duff was pregnant with her fourth child.

"Surprise Surprise!" Duff captioned the post, which showed the family in pajamas.

The card also noted: "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"