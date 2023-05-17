Helen Mirren debuts blue hair at Cannes Film Festival — see the pics!

Dame Helen Mirren had all eyes on her during the opening ceremony at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winner debuted her pastel blue and purple hair while strutting the red carpet at the event on May 16.

Mirren showed off her new look, which paired well with her periwinkle gown, as she posed for photos.

Helen Mirren arrives at the opening ceremony of 76th annual Cannes FIlm Festival on May 16, 2023. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She pinned her colorful curls into a voluminous updo that highlighted the dress’s neckline.

The “Queen” star looked like she had stepped out of a fairy tale as she glided around in her floor-length dress and silver jewelry.

She accessorized her outfit with a fan that had “#WorthIt” written on it.

The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actor has a habit of revealing a dramatic hairstyle at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last year, she donned extra-long white hair extensions and heavy eyeliner for a screening of the movie “Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere).”

She wore a beaded silver gown. Mirren danced in her metallic ensemble and had actor Andie MacDowell join her as a dance partner.

Mirren twirled MacDowell around the carpet while photographers snapped their pictures.

It seems Mirren’s most recent transformation for the French festival came after she attended the premiere for her upcoming film “Fast X” on May 12.

Mirren was photographed with her usual blonde locks at the international premiere in Rome.

She sported a glamorous long-sleeved gown and pulled her hair into a tight bun. The 77-year-old actor also wore a jeweled headband and pearl earrings to complete her shimmery look.

The icon has had a busy few months following the release of her “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923” in December. Next, she will reprise her role of “Queenie” in the latest “Fast & Furious” flick.

Fans will also hear her narrating Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s journey this summer in the highly-anticipated film “Barbie.”