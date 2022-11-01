Heidi Klum wins Halloween yet again with her wackiest costume yet: a giant worm

Halloween 2022 is over, but Heidi Klum made sure to deliver one last treat before the big day ended.

After taking a two-year break from her annual holiday party due to the pandemic, the celebrity known for her love of spooky season threw a star-studded costume party Monday, Oct. 31, and — no surprise — she had the best costume of all.

Behold the supermodel-turned-worm!

Heidi Klum attends her annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana on Oct. 31 in New York. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Klum, 49, regained her Queen of Halloween title when she entered her bash at New York City’s Sake No Hana dressed head to toe (or rather anterior end to posterior end) as a slimy and smiling worm.

And NYC wasn't just the location of her celebration, as she explained in a post on Instagram — it was part of the theme.

"So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple," she wrote.

Klum went on to thank Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the company responsible for her incredible transformation, adding, "You guys are the best and I love working with you."

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz on the blue carpet. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Of course, the host wasn’t the only one to make an impressive appearance at the party, where the guest list included Questlove, Chloe Kim, Elon Musk, Ice-T, Julia Fox and more familiar faces.

Klum's husband, Tokio Hotel’s Tom Kaulitz, walked the blue carpet alongside her dressed as fisherman who’d lost an eye, a detail which may or may not have been related to his attempt to hook the ultimate bait.