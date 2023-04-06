TikToker who documented his cancer journey and bucket list, dies at 18

Harrison Gilks, a Canadian TikToker who documented his attempt to finish his bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died at the age of 18.

The Canadian teenager died “peacefully” on March 30 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Frederiction, New Brunswick, his family confirmed in his online obituary.

“Harrison was an inspiration to many. His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day,” the obit read. “He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world.”

Additionally, his younger brother, David, uploaded a video on Gilks’ TikTok announcing his death and thanking his followers for “their support and their encouragement.”

“I’m making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family,” David said. “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him.”

Canadian teen Harrison Gilks documented his cancer journey while attempting to complete his bucket list. TikTok/Harrison Gilks

Gilks revealed in a TikTok that he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma on November 15, 2020. He completed his first round of chemotherapy in December of that same year.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue, specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs such as the bladder or uterus, per Mayo Clinic.

The teen, who had more than 315,000 followers, first shared news of his cancer returning in a video posted June 2022. At the time, he told his followers his plans to document his journey as he tried to complete his bucket list.

Among his completed items included meeting Luke Combs at a music festival. After he tagged the country singer in his TikTok, Combs replied, “Be honored to meet you pal. Sending you a DM. Stay strong.” Gilks later shared photos of their reunion in a video montage.

He was also able to take trips to Los Angeles to see the Rams play, Montreal for a hockey game, a helicopter tour of New York City, Toronto and Tampa. Throughout his many bucket list videos, he also shared health updates.

Gilks posted his last TikTok on March 21, sharing an update from his trip to Mexico. He said that during his trip, he encountered some complications and had to go to the hospital. Gilks noted that his cancer had spread, and doctors informed him that his time was limited.

“I’ll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I have left, which is obviously very upsetting,” he said in his video, adding that “it’s been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list.”

In Gilks’ obit, his family noted that while he could no longer do some of the things he loved, “He vowed to get as many ‘bucket list’ adventures as he could with the time he had left.”

“He was determined not to let cancer get in his way. But after nearly two and a half years of a hard-fought battle, knowing he did as much as he could, knowing he was loved and strong, he said goodbye,” the obit stated.