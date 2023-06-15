Calista Flockhart supports Harrison Ford at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere

Harrison Ford had one special lady by his side at his latest event.

Calista Flockhart supported her husband at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in Los Angeles on June 14. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos while on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

Holding hands, Indiana Jones himself wore a black suit for the occasion. His wife, on her end, opted for a black off-the-shoulder top with a bright yellow maxi skirt.

The couple was all smiles on the red carpet. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

The former “Ally McBeal” star only had eyes for the man of the hour. The couple have been together since 2002 and married since 2010.

Ford and Flockhart are parents to son Liam. He is also father to four other children.

The public date night comes almost a month after the pair also made a rare appearance at the film's premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in France. At the event, Ford was honored with the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, for his lifetime achievement in movies.

The actor even got teary-eyed during his standing ovation.

Flockhart only had eyes for her husband. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” out June 30, sees the 80-year-old actor reprising his iconic role as archeologist Indiana Jones.

The last time he portrayed the adventurous character was 15 year ago when he starred in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

The “Star Wars” star first portrayed Indiana Jones in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and then again in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

In February, Ford spoke with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie about closing the chapter on “Indiana Jones.”

“I always wanted to see Indiana Jones at the end of his career, towards the end of his life, when everything catches up to him,” Ford said, adding that they didn’t have to beg for him to reprise the role. “I wanted to do it.”

The actor also confirmed “this is the last time” he would put on the fedora for the franchise, but hoped fans are happy with the film.

“I hope they like it,” he said. “It’s entertaining and it’s a little surprising, and it’s bold. So I’m happy with it.”