It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, sort of.

The Hallmark Channel just delighted fans of its iconic holiday movies by announcing a special Christmas cruise that will set sail next year.

The festive four-night vacation will take off from Miami, Florida, and make its way to Nassau, Bahamas, all while offering travelers the opportunity to experience everything they love about Hallmark movies at sea.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast, said in a statement.

Eager to jet off and enjoy Christmas wonderland? Here's everything we know so far.

When is the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise?

The four-day vacation will take place Nov. 5-9, 2024.

How do you sign up?

Ready to set sail? Keep these dates in mind:

Pre-sale: July 11, 2023 — July 19, 2023

July 11, 2023 — July 19, 2023 First-round pre-sale sign-up deadline: July 16, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with booking times kicking off on July 18, 2023

July 16, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with booking times kicking off on July 18, 2023 Final pre-sale sign-up deadline: July 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET with booking times through the general public sale on July 21, 2023

July 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET with booking times through the general public sale on July 21, 2023 General public sale: July 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

What can you expect?

The holiday cruise, created in partnership with immersive festival expert Sixthman, will feature Christmas crafts, activities, appearances from Hallmark stars and more. Here's a quick overview of all the fun:

Christmas cookie decorating

Christmas carol-oke

Ugly sweater contest

Hallmark Channel wine tastings

Light the Night Sail Away ceremony and tree lighting

Photo opportunities and behind-the-scenes panels with Hallmark Channel stars

A Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise wouldn't be complete without some Hallmark movies, and the network has a special treat in store for travelers, aka "an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel 'Countdown to Christmas' movie."

Here's the full itinerary: