Halle Berry shares a steamy post-shower selfie for 'hump day self love'

Halle Berry is all smiles in her latest selfie.

On March 22, the actor shared a steamy photo of herself on Instagram that got fans excited. In the sultry snap, Berry appears to be clothes-free, wearing gold rings and smiling as she points her phone up to the steamed-up bathroom mirror.

“hump day self love,” Berry, 56, captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

There is also a second photo in the slideshow, which shows the “Moonfall” star standing further back with her arm crossed over her chest.

“Simply stunning,” one person wrote, while another commented, “You are beautiful.”

The Oscar winner is no stranger to sharing sexy photos on her social media. For her 56th birthday, she treated her followers to a selfie of herself wearing what appeared to be lacy black lingerie.

“feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!” she captioned the pic, adding in a follow up comment, “love you long time. ❤️. thank U.”

She’s also posted a couple of sizzling photos of her and her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, on her timeline.

When it comes to self-love and self-care, Berry is all about it. The “Catwoman” star is known for sharing Fitness Friday videos, where she documents her work outs with her trainer.

Most recently, Berry made an appearance at the 2023 Oscars, where she presented Michelle Yeoh the best actress award. The actor looked stunning in a white Tamara Ralph gown that showed some skin.

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

Berry presenting the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor the award was a significant moment as she and Yeoh are the only two women of color to ever win the category in 95 years of Oscars history.

That night, Berry reflected on the night, writing on Instagram, "It was an honor to present, alongside @jessicachastain, @michelleyeoh_official with her HISTORIC Oscar for Best Actress! This was a long time coming and a moment I will forever hold dear!"