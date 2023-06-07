Halle Berry shares sweet snaps with partner Van Hunt: ‘Be the woman a man needs!’

Halle Berry is sharing a rare look at her love life with Van Hunt.

The “Moonfall” star posted two selfies with her musician boyfriend. The first photo shows the couple smiling and looking at the camera, while the second snap in the slideshow shows the two sharing a sweet kiss.

“Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!” Berry, 56, wrote alongside her Instagram post she shared on June 6.

Hunt reshared the photo on his Instagram story, adding, “hearts afire.”

The last time the “Catwoman” star shared a photo of her and her partner was back in March, when she celebrated the 53-year-old artist’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday, VanO! It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU! Here’s to many more my love,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two together sitting in what appears to be a living room.

The couple has been linked since 2020. In September of that year, Berry and Hunt seemingly confirmed their relationship when she wore a Van Hunt t-shirt in one of her Instagram photos, writing, “Now ya know...” The “Seconds of Pleasure” crooner, on his end, also shared the same picture and added, “There you go…”

Since then, the pair have shared snippets of their love on social media.

On New Year’s Day in 2022, fans speculated that Berry and Hunt got married after she posted a photo of the two kissing in what looked like a chapel. She captioned the post, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” It also included a selfie with, “It’s 2022!” written on it.

She later clarified in another post that they were “just having some New Year’s Day fun” and that people “clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did.”

She also thanked people for their well wishes despite the two not being married. “It really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated,” she added.