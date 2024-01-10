Halle Berry reacts to death of ‘X-Men’ co-star Adan Canto: ‘Forever in my heart’

Halle Berry is mourning the loss of her "X-Men: Days of Future Past" co-star Adan Canto, whom she wrote is "forever in my heart" following his death from appendiceal cancer.

Berry shared a pensive photo of the Mexican-American actor on Instagram on Jan. 9 after learning Canto had died at 42 a day earlier.

"I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart 🕊️ 🤍" she wrote.

Berry played Storm and Canto played Sunspot in the 2014 movie "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Canto also starred in "Bruised," a 2020 movie about a former UFC mixed martial arts fighter played by Berry, who also directed the film. He played Desi, Berry's boyfriend and manager in the movie who urges her to start fighting again.

Canto's representative confirmed to TODAY.com that the actor died on Jan. 8 from cancer. He most recently had played the gangster Arman Morales on the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady."

He also starred in "Designated Survivor" as Aaron Shore from 2016 to 2019.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his rep said in a statement.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto," his "Designated Survivor" co-star Kiefer Sutherland wrote on Instagram. "He was such a wonderful spirit."

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1.