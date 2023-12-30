Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares new pic from her ‘welcome home’ party

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing more personal moments after she was released from prison.

Following her release Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared several posts on social media celebrating her freedom, including photos of moments spent with her family.

On Dec. 29, she shared a photo on Instagram posing with her stepsister, Mia, at a belated holiday party in her honor. The duo smiled as they posed side-by-side in front of gold letter balloons that appeared to spell out “Welcome home.”

“Sister love,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote in the caption.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared her first selfie after her release earlier in the day Friday taking a snap posing in the mirror. She simply captioned the Instagram post, “First selfie of freedom!”

Also on Friday, Blanchard was photographed in public for the first time following her release and appeared to be shopping with husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, whom she reportedly married while in prison in 2022, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

After being granted parole, a spokesperson told NBC News that she was released three years before her original release date from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

She was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after she was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2015 slaying of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who prosecutors claimed had Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

According to the National Institutes of Health, MSP is a disorder in which a caretaker of a child causes or makes up symptoms to make the child appear sick. Gypsy Rose Blanchard told Dr. Phil in 2017 that her mom shaved her head, forced her to eat through a feeding tube and got various treatments for her daughters, including “prescriptions for anti-seizure medication and surgeries.”

In 2015, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted to kill her mother. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death at her home in Missouri, while Gypsy Rose Blanchard hid in the bathroom. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019.

Ahead of her release, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, spoke to News Nation on Dec. 23 about plans with stepdaughter, including the impending reunion with father Rod Blanchard.

“We’re going to pretty much follow her lead, see how overwhelmed she gets,” Kristy Blanchard explained. “It’s going to be a big adjustment. We’re going to do Christmas...We got her so many gifts. It’s going overboard, actually.”

As for what Gypsy Rose Blanchard was looking forward to the most, her stepmother said that they would be immediately be having a spa day.

“We booked a spa day. We’re going to go get her a pedicure, manicure, facial, hair cut, color if she wants,” Kristy Blanchard said. “You know, the works. Bring her shopping, she can’t wait to go clothes shopping with Mia. It’s going to be a whole day of events the following day. Maybe that night that she gets released, we’ll do the Christmas with her, let her open a ton of gifts.”