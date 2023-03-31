Legal team for man found at fault in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash says they’re considering next steps

After a Utah jury found Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for a skiing crash in 2016, the man the jury found culpable for the incident is seemingly considering his next steps.

On March 30, the jury deemed Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, entirely responsible for the collision. He had been suing the Goop founder for $300,000 and claimed the crash left him with broken ribs, a concussion and brain trauma. Paltrow denied those allegations and countersued for $1 and attorney fees — saying that in fact, Sanderson had run into her.

In the end, the jury found Sanderson 100% at fault in the crash and awarded Paltrow $1.

Paltrow speaks with Sanderson after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her. Pool / Getty Images

In a statement provided to NBC News on March 31, his lawyer, Robert B. Sykes, said that after the "marathon" trial, "We are all exhausted and need a rest. Mr. Sanderson needs to rest today."

He went on to ask the press to respect Sanderson's privacy and not to try to contact him. Sykes added that they are considering possible future actions.

"As Mr. Sanderson’s attorneys, we are considering all options," he wrote. "This includes a possible Motion for a New Trial, an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court, and other legal options. These options will be thoroughly explored between the attorneys and Terry Sanderson at a later date."

Sykes concluded by thanking the judge, his staff and bailiffs for their "hard and amazing work," as well as the jury.

Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial. Pool / Getty Images

Earlier on March 31, another attorney for Sanderson, C. Peter Sorensen, told NBC News that they were "disappointed in the outcome" of the case.

"We are disappointed in the outcome, but we love and support the legal process," he wrote. "We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here."

Sanderson himself has not yet issued a statement following the verdict.

Should Sanderson take further action against Paltrow, it's likely that the public will continue their interest in the story. The trial captured the attention of millions of Americans, who became fascinated with Paltrow's courtroom fashion statements and off-the-cuff remarks on the stand. Variety reports nearly 30 million people tuned in to watch the eight-day saga.