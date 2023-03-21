Gwyneth Paltrow will appear in a Utah courtroom today to defend herself in a lawsuit alleging she crashed into a man and seriously injured him on the slopes of a ski resort seven years ago.

The actor and Goop founder, 50, is being sued by a retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, 76, over a 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Ski Resort near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sanderson alleged that Paltrow “skied out of control” and hit him in the back, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” according to court documents.

He initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million, but a judge ruled he can only seek $300,000 in damages.

Paltrow denied Sanderson’s claims, arguing that he was the one who actually plowed into her on the slopes, causing her to sustain a “full ‘body blow,’” according to a counterclaim filed by Paltrow’s attorneys.

The actor called the lawsuit “an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth” and is seeking $1 in damages in her counterclaim, plus legal fees.

The jury trial for the case begins Tuesday, March 21, and is expected to continue through March 30. Paltrow is expected to take the stand on the trial’s opening day.

Paltrow has also been making headlines recently for her comments related to her daily food intake.

In a viral TikTok clip from a recent episode of “The Art of Being Well” podcast, Paltrow said she practices intermittent fasting and often eats bone broth for lunch, followed by a paleo dinner with “lots of vegetables.”

Her comments sparked criticism from some people, who accused the Goop entrepreneur of promoting disordered eating in the name of wellness.

Paltrow responded to the backlash in her Instagram story on March 17, explaining that she designed her diet with Will Cole, who holds a doctorate in natural medicine, to combat inflammation she says she has experienced as part of long COVID.

The actor explained that her daily food routine includes “lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation and it’s been working really well.”

She also clarified that she eats “far more than bone broth and vegetables.”

“This is not to say that I eat this way all day every day,” she said. “I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down.”