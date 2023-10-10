Gwyneth Paltrow uses her 1999 Academy Award as doorstop outside Hamptons home

"My doorstop!" Gwyneth Paltrow exclaims as she walks barefoot in the backyard of her Hamptons home, pointing down at the ground.

Wedged in between a concrete tile and a dark wooden gate of her residence in Amagansett, New York, is her golden Academy Award.

With a huge grin, the actor and Goop founder adds, "It works perfectly," before walking down a pathway surrounded by luscious green plants and continuing her "73 Questions" interview with Vogue.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999 in Los Angeles, CA. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Paltrow, 51, won the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" in 1999, when she was 26.

The actor has always had a complicated relationship with the award. Paltrow elaborated on her 1999 win, and the bittersweet feelings she has toward it due to her father's illness and the reaction she received after winning, earlier this year in an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Paltrow said she felt like everyone was "rooting" for her prior to winning, but recalled a "real pivot" the night she claimed the Oscar.

"My dad, who was in the audience with me, had just had all these crazy cancer treatments, and he was really debilitated and it was just this totally overwhelming moment," Paltrow said.

"I cried and people were so mean about it and I just thought, 'Wow, there’s this big energy shift that’s happening. I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better,'" she continued.

She told host Alex Cooper that the incident put her in a "bit of an identity crisis," and the weeks that followed after winning the award felt "so disorienting."

During a March 2021 episode of "Anna Faris is Unqualified," Paltrow shared that she "hid" at her parents' house for weeks following the win.

"I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterwards," she said. "It was so intense and I felt so ... lonely is the right word. Really strange."

Further on in the Vogue interview, she was asked what she misses most about acting in a leading role, and she was quick to respond with: "Nothing."

She added she was grateful for her guest-starring role in "Glee," as it led to her marriage with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow is also well known for her quirky lifestyle company Goop, and her choice of outdoor decorations (even if just for the video) is right in line with the sometimes shocking brand.

Paltrow participated in the interview to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Goop, and described the company's goal when she founded the business.

"(It was) really just to connect people to fantastic information that would make their lives better and more interesting," she said, adding it's the same goal now, 15 years later.

As for what she's most proud of with the brand? "We continue to eliminate shame, especially for women," she said.

She also sang a few lines of her favorite Coldplay song, "Life is for Living," though she added singing in public is one thing that makes her cringe. The band is fronted by her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

Though singing in public is cringeworthy to Paltrow, she admitted she wasn't nervous to sing for the first time in front of Falchuk.

"No, because we were just acquaintances then, so it was very professional," she said.