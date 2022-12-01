Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding

Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.

The statement also included a message from Flint’s family that said, “Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting.”

Flint’s loved ones wrote, “Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives.”

“While we grieve what we know could have been, we’re grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs,” the statement concluded.

According to the press release, Flint’s funeral services will be held on Dec. 5 at Cedar Point Church in Claremore, Oklahoma.

The press release said that a cause of death has not been determined.

Flint and his wife, Brenda, tied the knot in an Oklahoma ceremony last weekend. Brenda Flint grieved the loss of her husband in a Facebook post shared on Nov. 28.

She uploaded a video from their wedding that showed the newlyweds goofing off and dancing with each other as a photographer snapped photos of them.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote in the caption.

In a separate post shared the next day, she said, “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back.”

She wrote, “ I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Flint, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, released his first album in 2015, titled “I’m Not Okay.” He then released an eponymous record in 2020 and followed it with two live albums. His most recent album was 2021’s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge.” He was also named “Breakout Artist of the Year” at the 2019 We Are Tulsa Music Awards.

His manager, Brenda Cline,” called the late musician a “rising star” in a statement and celebrated his positive attitude.

“He had a humble personality, lovable nature, and the ability to keep you laughing till your sides hurt,” she said.

Publicist Clif Doyal praised Flint for being “a true ambassador of the Oklahoma and Texas Red Dirt music scene.”

“With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy,” Doyal wrote.