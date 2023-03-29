'Real Housewives' star Eva Marcille files for divorce from husband Michael Sterling

“America’s Next Top Model” winner and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling are calling it quits.

Marcille filed for divorce on March 23 in Fulton County, Georgia, stating that her marriage is “irretrievably broken and there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

The couple have been married since 2018, but the documents said Marcille and Sterling have been living separately.

Sterling and Marcille share two sons together: Michael Sterling Jr., born in 2018, and Maverick Sterling, born in 2019. Marcille also has a daughter named Marley Rae Sterling, born in 2014, from her previous relationship with singer Kevin McCall.

In the divorce filing, the reality television star asked to have “legal and primary physical custody of the children.” She is requesting child support as well.

As for the couple’s assets and debts, Marcille said she wants everything to be divided equally.

TODAY.com has reached out to Marcille’s team for a comment.

The 38-year-old model’s most recent social media post with Sterling was uploaded on Valentine’s Day.

She celebrated their relationship and shared an Instagram photo of them smiling as they snuggled up together. She included a video of them dancing in the post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever @miketsterling,” she wrote in the caption before adding a sunflower emoji and the hashtag “US.”

He also shared a sweet photo of the two on his Instagram page in honor of the romantic holiday.

Beside a photo of his wife sitting on his lap and laughing, he wrote, “My forever Valentine.” Sterling quoted Ernest Hemingway and continued, “I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” He included the hashtag “thesterlings” at the end of the post.

Marcille has not publicly addressed her divorce, but she did upload a few cryptic posts to her Instagram story the day the documents made headlines.

On March 28, she posted a photo that showed a ballerina wearing only one point shoe. The dancer’s other foot was covered in blood and bandages. “The pain under the beauty,” was written above the image.

In another Instagram story, Marcille sat beside a friend and said “Tues-YAY!” in a short video. She briefly smiled before she started laughing.

“That’s a fake a— smile, but it’s okay,” she said. “Smile anyway right.”

Sterling made appearances alongside Marcille when she was a main cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in Seasons 11 and 12. She has not returned to the show since Season 13.