Emma Watson shared a sweet post in honor of her late “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane.

The actor, known for playing giant Rubeus Hagrid in the film franchise, died on Oct. 14, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed in a statement to TODAY. He was 72.

Watson, who famously portrayed Hermione Granger, shared a photo of the two from their "Harry Potter" HBO Max reunion that aired in January of this year.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring. and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Watson wrote on her Instagram story. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” she continued. “Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

She concluded, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, also posted a photo of himself with Coltrane, Watson and Rupert Grint.

“One of my fondest memories of filming ‘Harry Potter’ was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12,” Felton wrote on Instagram. “Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate — thank you for everything xx.”

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, also issued a statement, calling Coltrane “one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe said in a statement to TODAY. “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

A video of Coltrane reflecting on his time as Hagrid has been circulating on social media amid his death.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” the Scottish actor said in a clip from the HBO Max special. “So you could be watching in 50 years’ time,” he said. “I’ll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will.”

According to Coltrane's agent, his role as Hagrid prompted a stream of fan letters being sent to him every week for over 20 years.

Coltrane is survived by his two children, Spencer and Alice, their mother, Rhona Gemmell, as well as his sister, Annie Rae.