Emma Watson gives rare life update in 33rd birthday post

After some time away from the public eye, Emma Watson is back on Instagram — at least for the time being — to celebrate her birthday.

In a series of six posts shared to her Instagram on April 15, the former “Harry Potter” star celebrated her 33rd birthday with pictures and captions that detailed all that she’s been up to since the COVID-19 era. The actor’s last post to her Instagram account was shared on December 14, 2022, and was for an ad for Prada.

Watson’s birthday post featured mostly black-and-white pictures of the star and some wild updates about her life, including the fact that she has learned about the phenomenon of Saturn Return. Watson also detailed the new skills that time spent in therapy, as well as with friends and family, have afforded her.

“This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29, I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” she began the post before adding a sweep of emojis that included a sweaty laugh emoji, a grave, a coffin, a zombie monster, a comet and a volcano.

The actor shared that she took some time to step away from her life, noting that she used that space to learn how to surf, ride horses and do “a lot of therapy.” In 2021, following an extended hiatus on social media, Watson addressed rumors that she had decided to retire from her career with a statement on Twitter that appeared to deny the claims.

In her recent Instagram post, Watson revealed that she had also collaborated on a project with her brother called "Renais." According to GOV.UK, Reinais was filed as a company in March 2022 for the “wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages.”

In continuation of her post, Watson reflected on filming the "Harry Potter" reunion and adopting her dog Sofia from Mexico, who she remarked “seems to be an angel, not a dog.”

Watson also touched on the passing of her grandmother and grandfather.

“I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard,” she also noted. “I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months.”

“I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman,” she added. “It took me three years, but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down.”

In addition to getting to a place in her life where she “eats green things now,” Watson’s post shared that she also got behind the camera for the first time as a director of a commercial. She also admitted that the pictures in her post had been taken last year, on her 32 birthday, but at the time, she hadn’t felt quite ready to come out of her “Covid Cocoon.”

The actor, who also famously starred in “The Bling Ring,” then added four blue butterfly emojis, potentially indicating she’s ready to emerge.

“Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now,” she concluded. “You are my Avengers, and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Before ending her note, Watson thanked her brother, stylist Jessica Diehl, photographer Mack Breeden and Prada Beauty, among others.