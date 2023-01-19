Why ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo had fake blood on his face during fashion show

Lucas Bravo plays a charming chef on “Emily in Paris,” but the actor recently channeled his inner Patrick Bateman as he walked a Paris runway.

Lucas Bravo walks the runway during the LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18, 2023 in Paris, France. Peter White / Getty Images

The 34-year-old showed off his modeling skills during a fashion show on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for fashion designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi’s fall 2023 menswear collection. During the Paris Men’s Fashion Week event, which was held in Garage Amelot, Bravo appeared on the catwalk with slicked back hair, an intense gaze and blood splattered across his face. He wore an LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouch black double-breasted trench coat. The look included black latex gloves, matching tie and a white collared shirt.

As he glided in front of the crowd, the floor-length coat dramatically floated behind him.

Lucas Bravo walks the runway during the LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show at Garage Amelot. Richard Bord / Getty Images

The “Ticket to Paradise” star’s resemblance to Christian Bale’s character in the 2000 thriller “American Psycho” was intentional.

Nouchi told Vogue that his fall 2023 menswear showing was inspired by the study of masculinity in “American Psycho,” a 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis that was turned into a movie of the same name starring Bale.

“I’m interested in the idea of masculinity in society, what men are allowed to show and what we aren’t,” Nouchi told the publication. “I’m fascinated with the word ‘virile.’”

He explained that he was “shocked” when he first read Ellis’ book.

“But this is about twisting the code of toxic masculinity we see in the book and making it our own,” he continued. The French designer said his latest designs referenced the novel “but without making it a Patrick Bateman costume.”

He was previously inspired by the 1972 French novel “Dangerous Liaisons” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The book was later adapted into a 1988 film starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman and Keanu Reeves.

According to Vogue, Bravo opened the show before “The White Lotus” actor Stefano Gianino and Zane Phillips from “Fire Island” also walked the runway.

Gianino donned a baby blue suit paired with a sheer, draped top. He wore latex gloves as well. Meanwhile, Phillips sported a gray sweater, white collared shirt, black tie and baggy black slacks.

After the event, Bravo shared a GQ France post about the fashion show on his Instagram story. He tagged Nouchi and included a white heart emoji in the caption.

On his page, Gianino uploaded an Instagram picture to celebrate the major modeling gig.

“My first fashion show!” he cheered in the caption. “I (didn’t) expect it! AMAZING EXPERIENCE!”

He added, “I met beautiful people with big hearts!” before thanking the French designer.