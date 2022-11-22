Elon Musk calls Trent Reznor a ‘crybaby’ after he exits Twitter for mental health

After Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor revealed he was leaving Twitter, Elon Musk fired back at the Oscar-winning composer.

“And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby,” the social media platform’s owner and CEO replied in an unrelated tweet.

"I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style," Musk, 51, continued in another jab at the "Closer" singer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Nov. 19, Reznor said he had just one word for Musk's Twitter takeover: "Embarrassment."

Trent Reznor, left, cited his mental health as a reason for leaving Twitter. Vera Anderson / Yasin Ozturk / Getty Images

Reznor, who had 1.6 million followers on the platform, then revealed why he was leaving Twitter:

"We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore."

Reznor's departure coincides with multiple other celebrities choosing to publicly leave the platform, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Bareilles, Shonda Rhimes and more.

Musk has been widely criticized for the moves he's made since taking over the platform. Last week, Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, which was previously suspended after the Jan. 6 riot.

In a 2017 interview with Yahoo!, Reznor previously made clear his opinions about social media, saying that the internet has created a "toxic environment" for musicians.

"The Internet is giving voice to everybody thinking that someone gives a s--- what they have to say and they have the right. I think, in general, that has created a toxic environment for artists and led to some very safe music," Reznor said. "It’s a vicious cycle, and I think it’s unhealthy."