‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner honors, defends friends of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Former “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer Andy Lassner is remembering Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and also defending the late dancer’s friends who are being criticized for “trying to make this tragedy about themselves.”

On Dec. 13, Boss died by suicide at age 40. His wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Since the news of his death, countless celebrities who knew Boss as a talented choreographer, “So You Think You Can Dance” judge and fan-favorite and the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have posted heartfelt tributes honoring him.

Lassner, who worked with Boss on “Ellen,” also shared a moving Instagram post about the choreographer on Friday, Dec. 16, and included a message for those who argue some celebrities are centering themselves when speaking about Boss’s death.

Featuring a black-and-white photo of Boss smiling, Lassner wrote, “So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him.

Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is — it’s all true. It’s all real.”

He continued, “Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was.”

The TV producer explained that Boss was a selfless person who made everyone he met feel like they were “the most important person in the world.”

Lassner said Boss was a friend to all and that is why so many people are grieving his death.

“He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer. There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying. He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever,” he explained.

He said the multiple tributes are helping those who knew Boss cope with the tragic loss.

“So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine,” he wrote. “Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us.”

At the end of the lengthy post, he concluded, “Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do. And that’s enough. It’s more than enough.”

Boss joined the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 as a DJ. He later became an executive producer in 2020 and stayed on the daytime show until it ended earlier this year.

On the show, he frequently gushed about his three children he shared with Holker Boss: 14-year-old adopted daughter Weslie, 6-year-old son Maddox and 3-year-old Zaia.

In her statement about her husband’s death, Holker Boss, 34, praised Boss for valuing “family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

The fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum added, “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

Holker Boss ended her emotional statement with, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss’s mom, Connie Boss Alexander, also wrote a message expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of love she has received.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Dec. 15. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer.”

She then spoke to her son and said, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”